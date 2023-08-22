Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

