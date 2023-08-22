Pundi X (New) Market Cap Hits $86.03 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $86.03 million and $1.63 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.33439749 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,688,378.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

