BlueArk (BRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,036.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00713956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00116999 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00028572 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

