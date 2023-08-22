Amgen Tops 24-Hour Volume of $89.84 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded flat against the dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and $89.84 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.51921206 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

