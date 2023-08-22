Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $281.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.06. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

