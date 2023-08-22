Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $274.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.92.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

