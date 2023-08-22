Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

