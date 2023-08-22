Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

