Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,143,360,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

