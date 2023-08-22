The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 78.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMG opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,895 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,104,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

