Atria Investments Inc Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

