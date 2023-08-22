Atria Investments Inc Has $5.20 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $425.99 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $441.00. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.