WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.