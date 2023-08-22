Atria Investments Inc Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

