Atria Investments Inc Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

MGC stock opened at $155.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $162.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.