Atria Investments Inc Sells 757 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 3.02% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS XSEP opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.