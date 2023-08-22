CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.39. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

