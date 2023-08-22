Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
