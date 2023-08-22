Atria Investments Inc Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,353,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,957,000 after buying an additional 2,777,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Get Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.