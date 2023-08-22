Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,355,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,297,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,970,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

