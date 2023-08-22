Pro-Dex (PDEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

