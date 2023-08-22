Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,062,000 after buying an additional 223,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

