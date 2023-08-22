Lantronix (LTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 145,527 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,421 shares during the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTRX. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.