Atria Investments Inc Buys 3,070 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $227.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.61, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.47.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

