SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 328.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,906,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SouthState by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after acquiring an additional 394,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 0.6 %

SSB stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

