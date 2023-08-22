Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $300.66 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,616 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

