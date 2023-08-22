Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,181.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

OFC stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

