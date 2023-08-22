Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,247,000 after purchasing an additional 296,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 923.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 210,491 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

