Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 250,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 104,124 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SKX opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

