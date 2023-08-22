Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,161 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $8,731,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,490,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.