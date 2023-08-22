Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $166.57.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

