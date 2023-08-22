Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NYT opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

