Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.