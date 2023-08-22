Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.