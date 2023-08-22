Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.