Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $262.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.74. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

