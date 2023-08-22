AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

