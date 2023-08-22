Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $350.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.20. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. Pool’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

