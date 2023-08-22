Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

