Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 642,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 14.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 311,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,460 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Trading Up 1.3 %

NVST stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.81 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.



