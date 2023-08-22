SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

