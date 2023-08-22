Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. CWM LLC increased its position in Woodward by 265.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,079 shares of company stock worth $999,985. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

