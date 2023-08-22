Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 505 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Get Our Latest Report on KBR

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,359. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.