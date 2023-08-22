Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.35% of A. O. Smith worth $36,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

