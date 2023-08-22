Credit Suisse AG Purchases 20,156 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $35,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -455.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

