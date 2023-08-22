Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,927 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HSBC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 204.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.95) to GBX 820 ($10.46) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.21) to GBX 825 ($10.53) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.72) to GBX 900 ($11.48) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.23) to GBX 1,000 ($12.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.20.

HSBC Trading Up 0.2 %

HSBC stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

