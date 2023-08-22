iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

TIP stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

