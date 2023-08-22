Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,889 shares of company stock worth $2,208,347. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.