Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.96. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,254,915 shares of company stock worth $296,541,058. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.