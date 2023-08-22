Credit Suisse AG Sells 656 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $39,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $432.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.14 and its 200 day moving average is $396.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.